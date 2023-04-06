AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) released information on its recent financial approval for multiple water-related projects in the state.

TWDB detailed on its website that the financial assistance totaled $46,475,000 and would go toward water, wastewater and flood projects.

The following detailed the distribution of the financial assistance:

$18,110,000 to the Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water Authority (Donley County) for a water supply project;

$13,415,000 to the City of San Angelo (Tom Green County) for a water supply and treatment project;

$505,000 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of Gober Municipal Utility District (Fannin County) for water system improvements;

$3,520,000 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of White Shed Water Supply Corporation (Fannin County) for water system improvements;

$3,425,000 to the Lazy River Improvement District (Montgomery County) for wastewater system improvements; and

$7,500,000 to the City of Southside Place (Harris County) for a drainage improvement project.