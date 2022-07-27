AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) announced on Wednesday the approval of financial assistance that totals $670,975,000 for the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) project.

TWDB released the following plan on how the finances will be delegated under the SWIFT project:

The TWDB collects and assists with regional water and flood planning along with preparing the state water and flood plans. TWDB added that it administers cost-effective ways to financially assist in the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, and flood control projects throughout Texas.

