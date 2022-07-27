AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) announced on Wednesday the approval of financial assistance that totals $670,975,000 for the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas (SWIFT) project.
TWDB released the following plan on how the finances will be delegated under the SWIFT project:
- $18,110,000 to the Greenbelt Municipal and Industrial Water Authority in Donley County for water supply project;
- $250,800,000 to the City of Dallas (Dallas, Denton, Collin, Ellis, Tarrant, and Kaufman counties), for a water conservation project and water system improvements;
- $2,705,000 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the City of Gainesville (Cooke County) for a water conservation project;
- $7,525,000 to the Greater Texoma Utility Authority on behalf of the Collin-Grayson Municipal Alliance (Collin and Grayson counties) for water system improvements;
- $14,500,000 to the City of Fulshear (Fort Bend County) for a water supply project;
- $10,000,000 to the Alliance Regional Water Authority (Hays, Caldwell, Guadalupe, Comal, and Bexar counties) for a regional water supply project;
- $112,335,000 to the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (Guadalupe, Comal, Hays, and Caldwell counties) for a regional water supply project;
- $255,000,000 to the Tarrant Regional Water District (Jack, Wise, Parker, Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis, Navarro, Henderson, Kaufman, Freestone, Denton, Dallas, Collin, and Rockwall counties) for a water supply project.
The TWDB collects and assists with regional water and flood planning along with preparing the state water and flood plans. TWDB added that it administers cost-effective ways to financially assist in the construction of water supply, wastewater treatment, and flood control projects throughout Texas.
