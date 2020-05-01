Texas’ virus deaths hit single-day high on eve of reopening

A sign encouraging physical distancing is displayed at the Arneson Theater along the River Walk in San Antonio, Thursday, April 30, 2020. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is allowing stay-at-home orders to expire Thursday, for Texas as he looks to open the state, but San Antonio has extended stay-at-home orders through May 19 and maintains the requirement of wearing a face mask or other face covering when near others. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas coronavirus death toll hit single-day high of 50 Thursday.

The new figures come just as the state prepares for a slow reboot of one of the world’s largest economies by re-opening retail, restaurants, malls and movies to limited amounts of customers.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s “stay-at-home” order expires Friday.

The death toll of 119 over the past three days mark the deadliest stretch since the state’s first fatality in the pandemic was recorded March 17.

Thursday’s 1,033 new cases is the first time the state has been over 1,000 since April 8.