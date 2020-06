AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported a new surge in coronavirus infections a day after reporting one of its lowest infection counts in several weeks.

Texas health officials reported 1,688 new cases Tuesday.

That came after just 593 were reported on Monday, the increase also showed a bounce back toward Sunday’s record high of more than 1,900.

Texas has twice set one-day highs in the previous week.

Texas also reported 20 new fatalities Tuesday.