AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Access to Justice Foundation along with multiple legal aid programs across the state invited Texas Veterans to be a part of Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week scheduled from Nov. 4-11.

According to a Texas Access to Justice Foundation press release, in honor of Veterans Day, legal aid programs, local bar associations, law schools, and pro bono private lawyers plan on providing civil legal services for qualified Texas veterans.

Officials detailed that 6,300 Texas Veterans received civil legal service from legal aid organizations during the previous Texas Veterans Legal Aid Week. The TAJF said this year they provided grant funding to 13 nonprofit organizations.

The release added that Texas Veterans can receive both in-person and virtual legal aid clinics outside of TVLAW.

For a full list of in-person and virtual clinics visit the Texas Law Help Organization website.