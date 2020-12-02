Texas vehicle registration deadline extended

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Drivers with expired vehicle registrations now have up to nine months past the expiration date to renew it, according to the Travis County tax office.

The office does warn drivers that Gov. Greg Abbott did not give a waiver on sticker expiration dates, though. So drivers with a June 2020 expiration date who renew this month will get a new sticker that will expire in June 2021, according to the tax office.

You can start the renewal process online here. The system makes a receipt to carry over until your new registration sticker arrives. It’s good for a month and serves as proof of registration, the tax office said.

You can also go to H-E-B or Fiesta Mart grocery stores, Travis County AAA stores, Oak Hill Title Company and Fry’s Title Service to renew.

If your registration is expired by more than nine months, you need to make an in-person appointment with the Travis County tax office. There could be up to a 60-day wait.

When Abbott lifts the waiver, drivers with expired stickers must renew within 60 days.

The pandemic has created a backlog. Travis County currently has more than 300,000 cars with expired registration stickers, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles reports.