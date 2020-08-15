When sharing pencils isn’t safe, this San Antonio teacher is helping crowdfund extra school supplies

In the weekend edition of The Brief podcast, listen to why Ambra Hernandez felt compelled to launch a Facebook group to help teachers fulfill their longer-than-normal wish lists.

By Alana Rocha, Todd Wiseman and Jeremiah Rhodes, The Texas Tribune

Ambra Hernandez knows the coming school year will bring about unique challenges, starting with school supplies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends students avoid sharing pretty much everything, unless it’s properly disinfected between uses, to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.

Wanting to keep everyone safe, including herself and teachers like her, Hernandez started a Facebook group to help fulfill their longer-than-usual wish lists.

