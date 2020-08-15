“When sharing pencils isn’t safe, this San Antonio teacher is helping crowdfund extra school supplies” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Ambra Hernandez knows the coming school year will bring about unique challenges, starting with school supplies. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends students avoid sharing pretty much everything, unless it’s properly disinfected between uses, to limit the spread of the new coronavirus.
Wanting to keep everyone safe, including herself and teachers like her, Hernandez started a Facebook group to help fulfill their longer-than-usual wish lists.
