“Texas oil price plummets below $1 as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic woes continue battering the state” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Oil prices plunged to their lowest level since at least the 1980s on Monday when the cost for a barrel of crude dropped below $1.
The coronavirus pandemic has kept most of the world at home and not using fuel to commute or travel, which has led to a devastating decline in demand. The price of oil has crashed at a rapid rate since it began the year in the $60 range, representing a drop of more than 90% in just three months. The price of oil had been hovering around $20 a barrel recently.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/20/texas-oil-price-twi-coronavirus/.
