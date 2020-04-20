Texas oil price plummets below $1 as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic woes continue battering the state

Texas Tribune

It's the lowest price since at least the 1980s.

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 18, 2015, file photo, pump jacks and wind turbines are visible inside of a cotton field near Lamesa, Texas. A California-based renewable energy developer plans to increase by seven-fold its investments as it prepares to build more wind farms in the heart of New Mexico over the next several years. An analysis commissioned by Pattern Development shows a $1.2 billion economic impact from its wind farms in eastern New Mexico and West Texas, surpassing initial projections. (Edyta Blaszczyk/Odessa American via AP, File)

By Mitchell Ferman, The Texas Tribune


Texas oil price plummets below $1 as the coronavirus pandemic’s economic woes continue battering the state” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.


Oil prices plunged to their lowest level since at least the 1980s on Monday when the cost for a barrel of crude dropped below $1.


The coronavirus pandemic has kept most of the world at home and not using fuel to commute or travel, which has led to a devastating decline in demand. The price of oil has crashed at a rapid rate since it began the year in the $60 range, representing a drop of more than 90% in just three months. The price of oil had been hovering around $20 a barrel recently.


This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.


This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/20/texas-oil-price-twi-coronavirus/.

The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Explore the next 10 years with us.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss