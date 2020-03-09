“Texas coronavirus case confirmed in Collin County” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

A man in Collin County tested positive for the new coronavirus — the first case caught thought to be caught domestically in Texas and not related to a group of Houston-area travelers who took cruises to Egypt in February.

The Collin County case is the 24th confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, in the state. Eleven of those cases stem from people traveling abroad who were forced by the federal government to quarantine in the San Antonio Lackland Air Force base.

The newest patient is a Frisco man in his 30s who recently traveled to California. According to a Collin County Health Services press release, the patient tested positive for the coronavirus in a state lab. He is stable and in isolation, and his condition is being monitored by the county, according to county officials.

His symptoms have not required hospitalization. The immediate risk of transmission remains low, according to the press release.

County officials stressed the importance of everyday preventative techniques, such as sustained hand-washing and staying at home when sick.