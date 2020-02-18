Early voting starts Today in Texas. Here’s what you need to know.

“Early voting starts Tuesday in Texas. Here’s what you need to know.” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Early voting starts Tuesday in Texas, with polls opening up across the state for voters to cast their ballots in the March primary.
Early voting will last for 10 days, ending Feb. 28. For Texans who don’t want to cast their ballots early, the state’s primary election day is March 3.
Texas is one of 14 states participating in the Super Tuesday primary. This year’s primary ballot includes much more than just the presidential primary, which is sure to be a top draw for Democratic voters.
Voters can cast ballots in either the Democratic or Republican primary, or go to third-party conventions later this year. Voters will weigh in on congressional, legislative, judicial and State Board of Education primaries. There are hundreds of candidates vying for positions across the state, so check out The Texas Tribune’s primary election ballot guide for more.
If a primary race ends in a runoff, the runoff election is on May 25, when voters will choose between the top two vote-getters.
But in order to cast a vote at the polls, voters will need to be eligible and know where to go. The Tribune’s voter guide tells you how to find polling places nearby, what you need to take to the polls and answers to some quick questions. Important things to note: Voters need to take some form of ID, the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is Feb. 21, and wearing campaign gear at the polls is illegal.
Here are some other resources before you vote:
- •A long list of Democrats are running to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November.
- • We asked the top candidates 11 questions about their policy and politics stances to help differentiate them for Texas voters. The Tribune’s CEO and co-founder Evan Smith also sat down for hourlong conversations with those same candidates. Watch those interviews here.
- •We have highlighted some of the most competitive and interesting races here.
- •Add key 2020 election dates to your calendar here.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2020/02/18/early-voting-starts-tuesday-texas-and-ends-feb-28/.
The Texas Tribune is proud to celebrate 10 years of exceptional journalism for an exceptional state. Explore the next 10 years with us.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Creek House Honey Farm & Honey Buzz Winery defying expectations
- Disney unveils princess-inspired wedding gowns
- Study: Later bedtime for kids linked to obesity
- College prof who called police on black student will not teach
- Breaking up is harder in the age of social media