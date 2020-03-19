“Collin County man’s death marks third Texas fatality from new coronavirus” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Collin County health officials confirmed that a 64-year-old man who died Tuesday tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to a tweet Wednesday by Collin County Judge Chris Hill.

The test came back positive after the man’s death. He was already in the hospital for an underlying condition, Hill said.

This is the third death from the new coronavirus in Texas in as many days. The first known novel coronavirus-related death was a man in his late 90s in Matagorda County. The second was a “senior adult” in Tarrant County.

There are already at least 95 known cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus discovered in late 2019, in the state — a number that’s expected to rise exponentially in the coming days as testing becomes more readily available.