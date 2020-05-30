“A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd’s death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities” was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Texans protested in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday night, spurred by the death of a black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd had been a longtime resident of Houston’s Third Ward.
Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness, according to court documents. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other police officers shown in a now-viral video alongside Chauvin were also fired.
Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials have denounced Floyd’s death and the Minneapolis police officers’ conduct.
“It should not have happened,” Abbott said. “Obviously, from everything I have seen, this is a consequence of poor police work.”
In Dallas, photographer Shelby Tauber captured scenes from what organizers described as a march and solidarity rally for Floyd and for Breonna Taylor. The march started outside the downtown police headquarters.
Photographer Pu Ying Huang was in Houston on Friday to document the protests there.
