A weekend of protest and mourning: George Floyd’s death spurs demonstrations in Texas cities

Texans protested in Houston, Dallas and Fort Worth on Friday night, spurred by the death of a black man named George Floyd in Minneapolis. Floyd had been a longtime resident of Houston’s Third Ward.

Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody Monday after a white officer kneeled on his neck long past the point when he lost consciousness, according to court documents. That officer, Derek Chauvin, was fired, arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. Three other police officers shown in a now-viral video alongside Chauvin were also fired.

Gov. Greg Abbott and other Texas officials have denounced Floyd’s death and the Minneapolis police officers’ conduct.

“It should not have happened,” Abbott said. “Obviously, from everything I have seen, this is a consequence of poor police work.”

In Dallas, photographer Shelby Tauber captured scenes from what organizers described as a march and solidarity rally for Floyd and for Breonna Taylor. The march started outside the downtown police headquarters.

Photographer Pu Ying Huang was in Houston on Friday to document the protests there.

John Morrison, a community activist, speaks at a Black Lives Matter rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. May 29, 2020. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune Protesters gathered at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. Floyd, a former Houston resident, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis during an attempted arrest. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Protesters gathered Friday at Houston City Hall in memory of George Floyd, a black man who was killed during an arrest by a white police officer in Minneapolis. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Alea Rolison wears a mask that reads, “I can’t breathe,” at a rally for George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune Protestors march at a rally for George Floyd in Houston. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo responded to demonstrators Friday at a rally for George Floyd at Houston City Hall. He spoke about police accountability. Pu Ying Huang for The Texas Tribune

Dallas Police tactical officers stand amongst a cloud of tear gas and smoke after they fired it at protesters during a march against police brutality on May 29, 2020. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune Protesters run away as Dallas police officers launch tear gas after a confrontation during a rally for George Floyd on May 29, 2020. Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Protesters take a knee as Dallas activist Dominique Alexander speaks at a rally in memory of the death of George Floyd. May 29, 2020. | by Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune