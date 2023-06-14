AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Tribune are set to host an event in Amarillo aiming to bring Texans closer together to the 2023 Legislative Session.

The event is scheduled from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 15 at the Amarillo College Innovation Outpost located at 1220 S. Polk St.

According to Texas Tribune officials, the event will be free for the public and will feature a forum of local state lawmakers to discuss the ups and downs of this legislative session and its special session with constituents.

Officials said the conversation will cover plenty of topics but is likely to focus on, “how rural Texas faired overall in the session broadband, public education, etc.”

According to the Texas Tribune website panelists include:

Rep. Four Price R-Amarillo

Rep. John Smithee, R-Amarillo

Keralee Clay, senior vice president, Amarillo Area Foundation

Officials detailed that free parking will be available on the surface lots at 12th St. and Tyler Street and more parking at 14th St. and Tyler Street. According to the Texas Tribune website registered guests will be provided lunch.

To register for this event visit the Texas Tribune website.