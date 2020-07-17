Texas town removes fence between white, Black cemeteries

JC Brown, Skipper Hortman and Mark Hooks of Mineola Public Works work to remove the fence between the segregated Black burial area at Cedars Memorial Gardens Cemetery, formerly Mineola City Cemetery, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in Mineola, Texas. The City of Mineola created a public event for people to come watch the historic removal of the fence by Mineola Public Works. The two cemetery organizations working together on the fence removal project are Cedars Memorial Garden Association (formally Mineola Cemetery) and City of Mineola Cemetery Association. (Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph via AP)

MINEOLA, Texas (AP) — Another lingering relic of the Jim Crow era is becoming a thing of the past in a small East Texas town.

Municipal crews are digging up a fence between two adjacent but separate historically Black and historically white cemeteries in Mineola, about 75 miles east of Dallas.

The project began Wednesday. City Manager Mercy Rushing says the cemeteries have existed adjacent to each other since the 19th century.

Pastor Demetrius Boyd of the predominantly black St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church said that although removing the fence was the Black community’s desire for decades, he began working toward it since arriving in 2007.