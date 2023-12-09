GRAPEVINE, Texas (KIAH) — A recent survey of 3,000 was conducted to determine the most “Christmassy” towns across the U.S.. One tiny Texas town made the top 75.

If you’re looking for a great destination this Christmas for the whole family, head just north of Dallas. With a population us a little over 50,000, Grapevine, Texas a town transforms into a winter wonderland during the holiday season, adorned with millions of twinkling lights and lavish decorations.

The streets of Historic Downtown Grapevine come alive with charming boutiques and artisans selling unique Christmas crafts and gifts, creating a nostalgic, old-world shopping experience.

Still not impressed?

The town hosts over 1,400 Christmas events, including the North Pole Express, where families can embark on a magical train journey with Santa and his elves. Grapevine’s numerous wineries offer warm, spiced wines, adding a unique Texas twist to the festive cheer.