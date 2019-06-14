Texas Town Declared “Sanctuary City For The Unborn”

(KTAL/NBC News) The Waskom, Texas city council has passed an ordinance declaring their town a “sanctuary city of the unborn” to prevent an abortion clinic from ever opening.

Waskom is the first city in Texas to do this. There are no abortion services in Waskom, so supporters call it a preventive measure.

Mayor Jesse Moore said they did this despite knowing they could be sued, while not knowing if the Texas Municipal League will support them to pay for a lawsuit that could cost millions. However he did say an Austin-based lawyer would work pro-bono for them.

“If we go to the Supreme Court and lose this then we’re going to have to pay the other side of the attorney fees and stuff like that,” Moore said.

Read more: http://bit.ly/31Aq6yv