Texas toddler reacts to first snow with ‘Let It Go’

(CNN) — After not seeing a major snowfall for several years a town in western Texas got nearly 8 inches last week.

It was unexpected and exciting for many, especially for 2-year old Madelyn, who got to see it for the first time.

Take a listen.

The 2-year old’s mother, Kristi, posted this video to Facebook February 5th writing “Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene.”

All decked out in her “Frozen” outfit – Madelyn belts out an impassioned rendition “Let It Go.”

We know Elsa would be so proud!

As of Monday morning, the video has received over 46 million views!

Madelyn’s mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw “Frozen 2.”

The film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.

