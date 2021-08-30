Texas to send emergency resources, personnel to Louisiana to support Hurricane Ida recovery

Montegut fire chief Toby Henry walks back to his fire truck in the rain as firefighters cut through trees on the road in Bourg, Louisiana as Hurricane Ida passes on August 29, 2021. – Hurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana on August 29 as a powerful Category 4 storm, 16 years to the day after deadly Hurricane Katrina devastated the southern US city of New Orleans.”Extremely dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana,” the National Hurricane Center wrote in an advisory. (Photo by Mark Felix / AFP) (Photo by MARK FELIX/AFP via Getty Images)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday morning that Texas will deploy resources and personnel to support Hurricane Ida response efforts, at the request of the State of Louisiana.

The Governor’s Office reported that the resources include:

1 CH-47 (Chinook) Helicopter

14 crew members

30 Type 1 Fire Engines

132 firefighters

These resources will be sent through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS), first used during Hurricane Ike, and maintained through the Texas A&M Forest Service. The Governor’s Office said that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) will review any other EMAC requests from Louisiana for further help that might be needed.

“The State of Texas is proud to support our neighbors in Louisiana by sending emergency resources and personnel to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,” said Governor Abbott. “We will never forget the kindness, generosity, and support offered by the people of Louisiana during Hurricane Harvey four years ago, and we are eager to support them in their own time of need. When neighbors help neighbors, America is stronger. Cecilia and I continue to pray for the people of Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida and the first responders who have answered the call to protect and serve those affected by this storm.”

With the 2021 Hurricane Season at its peak and not expected to end until Nov. 30, the Governor’s Office recommended that Texans make sure to have prepared for incoming storms. Suggestions included: