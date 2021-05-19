Texas to resubmit Medicaid waiver application, says HHSC

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Department of Health and Human Services has announced it will re-submit the Texas Healthcare Transformation Quality Improvement Program waiver – one that has been in the center of a Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit against the Biden administration.

Said the HHSC’s announcement, “The extension reflects the same terms and conditions agreed to and approved by CMS on Jan. 15, 2021. The extension request is for 10 years, and allows the 1115 waiver authority to run through 2030.”

This original request was approved in January, but was taken back in April as CMS claimed to have “materially erred” in its approval.

The HHSC said that it will post a public notice on the application on May 28, as well as the notice and draft application.