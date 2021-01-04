Texas to receive $89 million Federal Grant for COVID-19 testing

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for Emergency Protective Measures will receive $89 million to increase testing for COVID-19 in Texas.
The funding comes from FEMA by authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act through the disaster relief fund, according to a press release by the Deputy Press Secretary.
“While some Texans are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one of our most crucial needs continues to be increased testing capacity to identify and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will keep fighting for the Texans hit hardest by this pandemic as well as a brighter future for our state.”
