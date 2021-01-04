Texas to receive $89 million Federal Grant for COVID-19 testing

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 12: Spc. Demetrie Barnett of the Nevada National Guard administers a COVID-19 test during a preview of a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the parking garage of the Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel on November 12, 2020 in North Las Vegas, Nevada. The site will open on November 13 amid increased demand for testing due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the state. Over the past two weeks, Nevada has averaged close to 1,000 new coronavirus cases per day, with a 13.7 percent test positivity rate. Clark County is partnering with the Southern Nevada Health District, Nevada National Guard, University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, city of North Las Vegas and Station Casinos, which owns the property, to open the site. Texas Station has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced The Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) for Emergency Protective Measures will receive $89 million to increase testing for COVID-19 in Texas.

The funding comes from FEMA by authority of the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act through the disaster relief fund, according to a press release by the Deputy Press Secretary.

“While some Texans are starting to receive COVID-19 vaccinations, one of our most crucial needs continues to be increased testing capacity to identify and stop the spread of the coronavirus,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I applaud this announcement and will keep fighting for the Texans hit hardest by this pandemic as well as a brighter future for our state.”