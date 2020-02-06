Texas to execute man who killed 5, including wife, children

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Abel Ochoa. Ochoa is set to be executed by lethal injection Thursday evening, Feb. 6, 2020, convicted of fatally shooting five family members, including his wife and two children, at their home during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas man faces execution after fatally shooting his wife, two children and two other relatives during a drug-fueled rage nearly 18 years ago.

Abel Ochoa is set to receive a lethal injection Thursday evening.

Prosecutors say Ochoa was high on crack cocaine when he started shooting inside his Dallas home in August 2002.

He was sentenced to death for the slayings of his wife and his 7-year-old daughter.

Also killed were his 9-month-old daughter, his father-in-law and a sister-in-law.

Ochoa would be the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the third in the U.S.