Texas tenants: You may be able to avoid eviction and have 6 months past-due rent paid

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas renters who are struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic may be able to avoid being evicted through at least March — and/or have their past due rent paid for by the state.

On Tuesday, the Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency order extending deadlines for eviction procedures through the Texas Eviction Diversion Program. Evictions can now be halted by agreement between tenants and their landlords for 60 days.

Additionally, tenants will be notified that they may be eligible for up to six months past-due rent paid if they both agree to participate.

Under the order, tenants who participate will have their eviction cases dismissed and the judge will seal the court record so future landlords can’t see it and hold it against them.

The extension will be effective immediately in some counties — designated as “pilot” counties — while other Texas counties will see changes reflected upon announced by the Office of Court Administration.

Here’s a simplified breakdown of how the Texas Eviction Diversion Program works.