Texas teen who stood up to bully killed

ARLINGTON, Texas (NBC NEWS) — A Texas teen is shot and killed after he allegedly defended another child against bullying.
Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Samuel Reynolds.
Police say Reynolds was shot outside his home by a teen between 13 and 15 years old.
Because of his age, his name is not being released.
Police say video shows the suspect pulling a handgun from his pants and firing one shot at Reynolds.
Family members told police Reynolds broke up a fight between the suspect and a “smaller boy” who was being picked on a day prior to the shooting.
Family and friends gathered at a vigil for Reynolds Friday at his high school.
The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center and faces a murder charge.
It’s unclear if he will be tried as an adult or child.
