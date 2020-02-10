Texas teen who stood up to bully killed

A Texas teenager was shot and killed after intervening in a bullying incident.

ARLINGTON, Texas (NBC NEWS) — A Texas teen is shot and killed after he allegedly defended another child against bullying.

Family members identified the victim as 16-year-old Samuel Reynolds.

Police say Reynolds was shot outside his home by a teen between 13 and 15 years old.

Because of his age, his name is not being released.

Police say video shows the suspect pulling a handgun from his pants and firing one shot at Reynolds.

Family members told police Reynolds broke up a fight between the suspect and a “smaller boy” who was being picked on a day prior to the shooting.

Family and friends gathered at a vigil for Reynolds Friday at his high school.

The suspect is being held at a juvenile detention center and faces a murder charge.

It’s unclear if he will be tried as an adult or child.

