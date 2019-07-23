Texas teen suffers dog bites to save boy from attack

CONROE, Texas – The attack was captured from several different angles.

Six-year-old Mason Lindeman and two neighbors were playing in the driveway of his home, located in the Deer Trail II subdivision, Sunday evening when a loose pit bull runs up and begins to attack.

“My son was just laying on the ground, he’s 6 he kind of knows what to do but he’s never been put in a situation like that,” said Jillian Lindeman, Mason’s mother.

Grant Brown, 19, lives a few houses away and heard Mason’s screams.

“As soon as I noticed I just ran over there without thinking and I didn’t know how, but I knew I had to get the dog off of the boy,” said Brown.

