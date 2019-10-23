Texas teen charged in mass shooting to get psych evaluation

FILE – In this Feb. 25, 2019 file photo, Dimitrios Pagourtzis is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff’s Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas. A judge in Texas has ordered another mental evaluation for the former Santa Fe High School student accused of opening fire on campus in a 2018 attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool, File)

SANTE FE, Texas (AP) — A judge has ordered another psychiatric examination for a teenager charged in a mass shooting at a Texas high school last year.

The Galveston County Daily News reports that District Court Judge John Ellisor also issued a gag order Tuesday in the case of Dimitrios Pagourtzis. He is charged with capital murder for the Santa Fe High School attack that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

Ellisor ordered psychiatrist Dr. Victor Scarano to complete an evaluation that will help determine if Pagourtzis is mentally competent to stand trial next year.

Psychologist Karen Gollaher and Pagourtzis’ defense team have already finished their evaluations.

Pagourtzis’ attorney Nick Poehl declined to comment.

Poehl argued in August that Pagourtzis’ mental health had deteriorated since his arrest and that he had no understanding of the legal proceedings.

