Texas teen amputee gets to train with San Antonio SWAT team

Teen with amputated leg joins SWAT team for drill

SAN ANTONIO (CNN) — A Texas teen with an amputated leg is getting to experience life on a SWAT team.

Diego Mercado dreams of being in the military.

But, his leg likely makes that impossible.

The 14-year-old walks around his San Antonio neighborhood wearing a uniform and carrying an airsoft rifle.

That prompted someone to call the authorities.

But, when the local SWAT team learned about the situation it didn’t punish Diego.

Instead, it invited him to a training exercise.

Diego says his day of training is making him reconsider if the military is the only career for him.

Now, he says he might enjoy working on a SWAT team instead.

More from MyHighPlains.com: