Texas Tech student charged: “We’re storming the Capitol! You can’t stop us!”

Ryan Zink via the Lubbock County Detention Center, Ryan Zink at the U.S. Capitol via court documents

LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com reveal why a Texas Tech University student was arrested and charged in connection to the January 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Ryan Zink, 32, was arrested by the FBI Thursday and charged with Obstruction of an Official Proceeding as well as trespassing in a restricted building or grounds.

According to court documents, the FBI was contacted by an anonymous person who said Zink had participated in the protest and the breaching of the Capitol and had posted about it on social media.

The FBI found three videos posted on Zink’s Facebook account on January 6 that were taken at the U.S. Capitol during the breach.

“We stormed the Capitol. There’s thousands of us here,” Zink said in one of the videos, according to court documents. “They can’t stop us all!”

Zink also stated in a private message that he had been hurt, but that he had “accomplished the job.”

“Broke down the doors [and] pushed Congress out of session,” he said, “I took two flash bangs [sic] I’m okay [and] I’ll be posting pictures in a little bit.”

According to court documents, on January 7, Zink commented on a Facebook post that authorities would have to kill him if he was charged with sedition.

“They are trying to charge us with sedition,” he said. “They will have to kill me I’m not coming quietly.”

Images from court records

Images from court records

Images from court records

Images from court records

Zink could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted for Obstruction of an Official Proceeding and up to one year if convicted of trespassing on restricted grounds.

According to the documents, Zink is also a musician and owns Pressure Clean Oil, Gas, and Wind, a business located in Lubbock.

His father, Jeff Zink, is currently a candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives for the 7th District of Arizona, which contains parts of Phoenix. Jeff released a press release and said his son has been falsely accused.

He said while he and his son were there at the Capitol, that they were “there to document the events taking place at our Capitol.”