Texas Tech cancels classes for week of March 23 through 27, classes to resume online

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a letter from Lawrence Schovanec, President of Texas Tech University:

March 12, 2020

Dear Texas Tech University Community,

Today, I am announcing proactive measures designed to help limit the coronavirus (COVID-19) risk to our campus community. The health and safety of all members of the Texas Tech University community are our primary concern. At this time, there are no confirmed or suspected coronavirus cases among the Texas Tech University community, including those who are currently studying and working outside the United States. As local, national, and global health recommendations shift to reduce the spread of the virus, we are taking steps that will help protect our community. In keeping with these priorities, the University will adopt the following steps regarding post-spring break classes, university events, campus operations, and additional university resources:

Classes

Following Spring Break, all classes scheduled for the week of March 23 through 27 are canceled.

Beginning March 30, classes will resume via online instruction until further notice. We will share additional details with you in the coming days but at this time you may want to view the following link that provides information for transition to online courses: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/elearning/remote/. The IT Division has also set up a web page at https://go.ttu.edu/remoteaccess with information to help faculty, staff, and students to continue learning, teaching, and working remotely while utilizing existing technology solutions and software licenses at TTU and TTUS.

We are continuously monitoring the status of our international study abroad programs. For specific study abroad information, please check the Texas Tech University coronavirus (COVID-19) website for updates or contact the Office of International Affairs if you have additional questions.

Events

Restricted attendance policies at Texas Tech University Athletics and other university events will be shared later today. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt is in contact with leadership of the Big 12 and additional information will be communicated as it becomes available.

Campus Operations

Campus buildings will remain open, and most campus operations will proceed normally, including student housing, dining services, and support operations.

Faculty and staff will be on duty as usual, but they should consult with their Chairs and supervisors to determine essential personnel and remote work scenarios in case we need to take more aggressive actions.

Students may stay on campus during Spring Break. Residence halls will operate as normal. Dining facilities will continue with the services at designated locations. Information on locations and hours of service is posted on their website: http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/springbreak2020.php.

Additional Resources

Please regularly check the Texas Tech University coronavirus (COVID-19) website where you can find the latest updates and communications to the University community, including answers to frequently asked questions and office contact information for more specific questions.

We understand that implementing these changes with such limited notice will have broad impacts on our community and will present challenges for all of us. We are grateful for the patience and cooperation of all members of our community throughout this challenging situation. We ask that you continue to monitor your email and the university website for updates on this evolving situation.

Sincerely,