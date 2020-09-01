Texas Tech athletics cutting 40 positions, reducing salaries

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech will eliminate 40 positions from its athletic department and reduce the salary of many remaining employees in the face of an expected $25 million reduction in revenue over the next year.

The cuts are a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

They were announced on the final day of the fiscal year for the department, and are expected to save Texas Tech roughly $4.5 million.

Employees with annual salaries of $30,000 or more will see reductions of up to 14% in their pay.

Those making less than that won’t have their salaries reduced.