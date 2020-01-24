Texas teacher accused of bringing handgun to school

Texas

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

In this Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020, booking photo provided by the Tomball, Texas, Police Department is Mark Davis. Davis, a history and geography teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball who authorities say brought a handgun to school and made threatening comments about colleagues was arrested Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Tomball police say Davis is charged with possessing a weapon in a prohibited place and threatening to exhibit or use a firearm at a school. (Tomball Texas Police Department

TOMBALL, Texas (AP) — A Texas teacher who authorities say brought a handgun to school and made threatening comments about colleagues has been arrested.

Mark Davis, a history and geography teacher at Concordia Lutheran High School in Tomball, located northwest of Houston, was arrested Wednesday.

He’s charged with possessing a weapon in a prohibited place and threatening to exhibit or use a firearm at a school. 

A criminal complaint says a teacher who encountered Davis Tuesday said he “appeared to be more angry than usual.”

Although Davis had a license to carry a handgun the school had posted notices prohibiting people from bringing guns onto campus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss