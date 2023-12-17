AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Longhorns women’s volleyball team wins their second consecutive Division I women’s volleyball national championship against the number one ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers, in front of a record-breaking 19,727 fans in Amalie Arena.

According to the NCAA website, this is the fourth national title claimed by the Longhorns and the third under current Head Coach Jerritt Elliott.

The Longhorns swept the Cornhuskers, winning the first set by three and dominating the last two sets. 25-22, 25-14, 25-11.

Texas was feeling it with a season-high 12 service aces, with five of them coming from senior Asjia O’Neal four of which were served in a row in the second set, and the last one to seal the deal.

Junior Madisen Skinner Hitter for the Longhorns was crowned the Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament, she scored a total of 16 kills and five digs. Freshman Ella Swindle filled the stat sheet with five kills, 21 assists, two aces, and seven digs.