Texas surpasses 9,000 virus deaths as testing remains low

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has surpassed 9,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths while testing continues dropping to the lowest levels since June.

Texas on Wednesday reported 324 additional deaths, bringing the total number of new deaths added from COVID-19 over the past week alone to more than 1,600.

Some of those deaths occurred in July, when Texas began waiting on death certificates before to the total number of fatalities.

Officials in regions hard hit this summer by the virus, including Houston and the Rio Grande Valley, say trends are improving after weeks of overcrowded hospitals and alarming rises in new cases.