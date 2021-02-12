Texas State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr. getting backlash for suggesting investigation, legislation after deadly I-35W pileup

HOUSTON (CW39) Texas state Rep. Ramon Romero, Jr. is asking the tough questions after the deadly pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth that happened early Thursday morning. He’s also pursuing legislation to prevent it from happening again. Now, Twitter handles are responding with backlash aimed at him.
Around 100 vehicles were involved in the deadly pileup that killed at least six people, and trapped and injured dozens in the multiple collisions around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning as folks during rush hour.
Freezing rain and sleet fell in the area overnight and police on scene say it was due to the weather from overnight that transformed highways, including I-35W into “sheets of ice.”
Crews took hours to rescue and cleanup the event. Rep. Romero, Jr. represents District 90, which covers much of the Fort Worth area, says he’s pursuing an investigation into exactly how the pileup occurred in the first place, if weather warnings were clearly issued beforehand.
Romero quickly took to social media when he heard reports about the roadway where the collisions happened, allegedly saying the I-35W was not salted or sanded ahead of the icy roadway conditions.
It wasn’t long till Twitter backlash ensued. His threads are still receiving response.
Here’s a look:
