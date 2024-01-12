AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Friday took a look back on the long list of highlights and developments regarding Texas State Parks in 2023, the year that marked the parks system’s 100th anniversary.

“It has been a truly amazing year for Texas State Parks,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “It has been a career highlight to see new visitors discover parks because of our celebrations and witness a year of milestones. Milestones made possible by our hardworking teams within the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, partnerships with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and certainly H-E-B. I am forever grateful to Texans that helped us honor the legacy of 100 years of Texas State Parks but also expand the foundation of state parks for future generations of Texans.”

Some of the top achievements from amid the Texas State Parks Centennial Celebration, according to the TPWD, included:

On the High Plains, other highlights from 2023 included the Prairie Palooza focused on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Parks system. MyHighPlains.com also looked into the history of Palo Duro Canyon State Park and its connection to the New Deal, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2023. Also in 2023, the family who won the grand prize for the Texas State Parks photo contest snapped their winning shot at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.