AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department on Friday took a look back on the long list of highlights and developments regarding Texas State Parks in 2023, the year that marked the parks system’s 100th anniversary.
“It has been a truly amazing year for Texas State Parks,” said Rodney Franklin, Director of Texas State Parks. “It has been a career highlight to see new visitors discover parks because of our celebrations and witness a year of milestones. Milestones made possible by our hardworking teams within the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, partnerships with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and certainly H-E-B. I am forever grateful to Texans that helped us honor the legacy of 100 years of Texas State Parks but also expand the foundation of state parks for future generations of Texans.”
Some of the top achievements from amid the Texas State Parks Centennial Celebration, according to the TPWD, included:
- A record number of people kicked off 2023 by participating in First Day Hikes. Nearly 8,000 people hiked, biked and paddled a combined 17,190 miles Jan. 1 at one of 83 participating parks.
- Texas State Parks received the 2023 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management in October, which recognizes the best state park system in the country.
- Texas Travel Alliance named Texas State Parks the 2023 Heritage Award winners Oct. 17 at the annual Texas Travel Summit.
- Voters overwhelmingly approved Proposition 14 during the November election, which created the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund, dedicated to acquiring and developing new state parks.
- Two million dollars in donations raised for park-specific projects that targeted visitor services.
- Two commemorative books were written in honor of the Texas State Park Centennial- “The Art of Texas State Parks” by Andrew Sansom and Linda J. Reaves, and “Texas State Parks- The First One Hundred Years 1923-2023” by George Bristol.
- The traveling art exhibit, “The Art of Texas State Parks,” kicked off in Austin at the Bullock Museum. The exhibit featured paintings of more than 30 parks by some of Texas’ most celebrated artists, traveled to the Houston Museum of Natural Science and the Panhandle Plains Museum in Canyon, and was so successful that additional locations have booked the exhibit across the state through the end of 2024.
- The Community Outdoor Outreach Program awarded a record number of grants in honor of the centennial celebration, allocating more than $2.8 million to 55 new grant-funded partnerships to help communities promote the value of recreation and conservation across Texas, including in the Amarillo area.
- Texas Parks & Wildlife Magazine published its biggest issue in May, sponsored by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. With 100 pages honoring 100 years of parks, the issue featured a Texas-size helping of information about the state park system — the places and the people, the history and the future, the magic and the memories.
- The Recreational Trail Grants program allocated a record $5.14 Million to 16 projects across the state, funded from a portion of the federal gas tax generated by gasoline purchases for off-highway vehicles.
- Texas State Parks and Minor League Baseball teams around the state teamed up for the first time to allow visitors to spend a day at a state park and a night at a ballpark.
- In May, visitors toasted “100 s’more years” of outdoor fun at Texas State Parks’ official birthday party.
On the High Plains, other highlights from 2023 included the Prairie Palooza focused on celebrating the 100th anniversary of the Texas State Parks system. MyHighPlains.com also looked into the history of Palo Duro Canyon State Park and its connection to the New Deal, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in 2023. Also in 2023, the family who won the grand prize for the Texas State Parks photo contest snapped their winning shot at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.
