ATHENS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Fisheries Center (TFFC) announced Wednesday, Sept. 28 that it would begin accepting entries for the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest.

According to the TFFC press release, TFFC will accept entries through Feb. 28, 2023. Officials said guests must submit a completed entry form and a drawing of a wild fish found in Texas. TFFC said the dimensions required for the physical artwork are 8X10” and 9X12” and must be postmarked by Feb. 28, 2023.

TFFC said participants in grades 4 through 12 are required to submit a one-page creative writing piece with their entry form.

Officials add that participants must mail their artwork to the Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, located at 5550 FM 2495, Athens, TX, 75752.

“The Fish Art Contest does a tremendous job of exposing students across Texas to the wonders of fish and fisheries resources through the nexus of art,” said TFFC Director Tom Lang. “We always look forward to this time of year when we are once again amazed by the outstanding work and artistic interpretations of these young Texans.”

A one-student per entry restriction will make Texas students ineligible for Texas state awards if they enter national specialty awards with fish not found in Texas, according to the release. For more details on fish requirements and guidelines visit, here.

Officials said that winners will be automatically entered into the national contest.

“We have a unique opportunity to celebrate the talents of our Texas students and the beauty of our diverse fish found in Texas,” said Kate Barkalow, Education, and Interpretation Coordinator. “In doing so, we also recognize the amazing efforts of our teachers and biologists who support them. To complete their piece of art, students research their fish, its habitat, and conservation efforts being made to protect the species, forging a connection between the student and fish.”

For more information on the 2023 Texas division of Wildlife Forever’s Fish Art Contest visit, here.