Texas sets record high of COVID-19 hospitalizations

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has seen hospitalizations for infections by the new coronavirus reach a record high for the third time in four days, even as state officials continue to loosen restrictions on public activities.

State health officials say 2,166 patients were in Texas hospitals Friday with COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.

That’s 13 more than Wednesday’s record.

Friday saw almost 2,100 new cases reported in Texas, bringing the total for the 3 1/2-month outbreak to 83,680.

The 19 new deaths reported Friday from the disease brings the overall state death toll to 1,939.