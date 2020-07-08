Texas set to resume executions after delay during pandemic

HOUSTON (AP) — A five-month delay in executions in Texas during the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end.

A 45-year-old death row inmate is set to die by lethal injection Wednesday for fatally shooting an 82-year-old man nearly three decades ago.

Billy Joe Wardlow was convicted in the June 1993 killing of Carl Cole while trying to steal his truck at the elderly man’s home in Cason.

Wardlow was 18 at the time.

His attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.

If it’s carried out, it would be the first execution in Texas since Feb. 6.