Texas set to resume executions after delay due to pandemic

CORRECTS THE EXECUTION DATE TO JUNE 16, NOT 15 – This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows Ruben Gutierrez. Texas was set on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, to end its more than four-month delay in executions due to the coronavirus pandemic with the scheduled lethal injection of Gutierrez, a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago. (Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — A four-month delay in executions in Texas due to the coronavirus pandemic is set to come to an end with the scheduled lethal injection of a death row inmate condemned for fatally stabbing an 85-year-old woman more than two decades ago.

Ruben Gutierrez, 43, was scheduled to be executed for the 1998 killing of Escolastica Harrison at her home in Brownsville, located in Texas’ southern tip.

Prosecutors said the killing was part of an attempt to steal more than $600,000 she had hidden in her home.

Attorneys for the 43-year-old inmate have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to stop his execution.