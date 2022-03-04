AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Senate recently announced that every member of the Texas Senate joined into a letter from State Sen. Paul Bettencourt R-Houston which requested an “interim charge to protect state assets” due to the recent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The letter, recently delivered to Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, states that officials are concerned that some of the state’s assets could be at risk because of the invasion. While the original letter was turned in late last month, the release says that Bettencourt asked his colleagues to sign on.

“We must take steps to protect Texas Taxpayer Assets from Totalitarian Regimes that go to war on Democracies without reason or provocation, and could change investment rules at the snap of a finger,” Bettencourt said in the release.

The charge proposed is calling the state’s comptroller to “prepare and maintain and provide to each state governmental entity, a list of all companies that invest in the Russian Federation.” The release said the asset owners would be required to notify those companies that they are included on the list, giving them 90 days to divest their positions.

This comes after the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions at the federal level, including limiting the financial capabilities of certain individuals and banks throughout Russia. Officials from the state say that there is a “potential risk of investment losses if a state government entity has funds currently invested in Russia or Russian Federation-associated equities.”

The release said that if the investments are not changed in 90 days, the state funds would be required to “sell, redeem, divest or withdraw all publicly traded securities of the company.”