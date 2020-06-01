Texas sees nearly 2,000 more COVID-19 cases, 24 new deaths

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state rose by nearly 2,000 Sunday and there were another 24 deaths tied to the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Sunday that there were at least 64,287 cases and 1,949 deaths.

That’s up from 62,338 cases 1,648 deaths Saturday.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department also estimated there were 20,192 active cases and that 42,423 people have recovered.