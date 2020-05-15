Texas sees deadliest COVID-19 day so far with 58 deaths

Jerry A. Mann, second from right, stands with his grandmother, Sylvia Rubio, as he prepares to be tested for COVID-19 by the San Antonio Fire Department at a free walk-up test site set up to help underserved and minority communities in San Antonio, Thursday, May 14, 2020. Texas attorney general Ken Paxton has warned officials in San Antonio, Austin and Dallas that the cities could face lawsuits if they do not relax coronavirus measures he says go further than state law allows. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

DALLAS (AP) — Texas has seen its deadliest COVID-19 day of the coronavirus pandemic so far, with state officials reporting 58 deaths.

State health officials report the number of deaths linked to COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, reached 1,216 Thursday, up from 1,158 Wednesday.

More than 60 South Texas meat plant workers tested positive for COVID-19.

A Supreme Court justice let stand an appeals court ruling that Texas prison officials don’t have to provide additional COVID protection to inmates.

And in Houston a $15 million program to help residents struggling to pay their rent has run out of money.