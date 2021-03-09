Texas schools can provide free meals to students through summer with new USDA extension

WASHINGTON(KAMR/KCIT) — Today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture will extend its waiver allowing schools to continue to serve no-cost meals to low-income students during school closures this summer.

“The pandemic has infiltrated so many aspects of our lives, including Texans’ basic needs like the ability to put food on the table,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m grateful to the Biden Administration for extending this waiver so Texas children won’t have to go hungry this summer when the school year ends.”

Sen. Cornyn said he supported this waiver when he voted for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act last March. The waiver negates the National School Lunch Act requirement that schools serve foods in a group setting, which will help curb the spread of coronavirus through social distancing and ensure students continue to receive much-needed meals.