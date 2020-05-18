Texas salon owner travels to Michigan to back defiant barber

In this Monday, May 18, 2020 photo provided by the Michigan Office of the Governor, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeks during a news conference in Lansing, Mich. Restaurants, bars and other retail businesses can reopen in much of northern Michigan starting Friday, May 22, Gov. Whitmer announced Monday — a key step for the tourism-dependent region before the Memorial Day weekend and summer season. (Michigan Office of the Governor via AP, Pool)

OWOSSO, Mich. (AP) — A Texas salon owner who was sent to jail for opening her business during the coronavirus outbreak is publicly supporting a Michigan barber whose license was suspended.

Shelley Luther called Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a “tyrant” who will be voted out of office.

Salon owner Shelley Luther holds a citation and speaks with a Dallas police officer after she was cited for reopening her Salon A la Mode in Dallas, Friday, April 24, 2020. Hair salons have not been cleared for reopening in Texas. Luther was asked by officials to close and was issued a citation when she refused. Luther said she will remain open for business. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Luther was in Owosso, Michigan, appearing with barber Karl Manke.

Luther was sentenced to jail in Texas for flouting orders intended to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Luther was released less than 48 hours later.

Whitmer has defended Michigan’s business restrictions as an important way to stop the virus.

Bars and restaurants can reopen Friday in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula