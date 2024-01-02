AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the state’s total sales tax revenue for Dec. 2023 in a Tuesday report.

According to the report, the overall sales tax revenue for the month totaled $4.06 billion, 3.2% percent more than Dec. 2022. The majority of the total sales tax revenue for this month is based on sales made in Nov. 2023.

“Overall sales tax collections grew moderately compared with December 2022, with most of the increase among major sectors coming from the manufacturing and service sectors,” said Hegar. “Among the sectors driven primarily by business spending, both the construction and manufacturing sectors showed modest gains compared with a year ago. Receipts from the mining sector, which have been up sharply since the pandemic, were down slightly relative to December last year. Wholesale trade remittances were down once again.”

The comptroller’s office reported that in the last three months ending in Dec. 2023, the total sales tax revenue was up 2.2% compared to 2022 with the same period. Sales tax is the largest source of state funding for the state budget, accounting for 57% of all tax collections, according to the report.

“Remittances from the retail trade sector were up slightly, led again by strong growth in electronic shopping,” said Hegar. “Receipts from home improvement centers and furniture and home goods stores continued to slide in December, as decreased consumer spending on those goods persists following the pandemic peak.”

According to the Comptroller’s release, Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $522 million, down 8 percent from December 2022;

motor fuel taxes — $317 million, up less than 1 percent from December 2022;

oil production tax — $501 million, down 3 percent from December 2022;

natural gas production tax — $171 million, down 54 percent from December 2022;

hotel occupancy tax — $41 million, down 29 percent from December 2022; and

alcoholic beverage taxes — $136 million, down less than 1 percent from December 2022.

More information can be found on the Comptroller’s Monthly State Revenue Watch