AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of Texas reports sales tax revenue for the month of December totaled more than $3.9 billion, a reported increase of 10.5% from December 2021.

According to Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar, the state sales tax revenue totaled $3.93 billion.

“Business spending continued to be the principal driver of growth in sales tax revenue, with rapid growth in receipts from non-retail sectors,” Hegar said. “The mining, construction, wholesale trade, and rental and leasing sectors had double-digit gains compared with a year ago, and receipts from the manufacturing sector remain robust as well.

According to Hegar, the majority of December’s sales were based on November’s sales which were remitted to the agency in December.

Hegar added that sales tax makes up a significant portion of funding for the state accounting for 56% percent of all tax collections.