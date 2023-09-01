AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the office of Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the state’s total revenue for Fiscal 2023 and also announced the state’s revenues for August.

The release detailed that the sales tax revenue for Fiscal 2023 totaled more than $82.84 billion, a reported increase of 8.3% from Fiscal 2022.

According to the release sales tax revenue totals for Fiscal 2023 include:

All Funds revenue was $187.79 billion, up 2.4% from fiscal 2022.

All Funds tax collections were $82.15 billion, up 6.4% from fiscal 2022.

Sales tax revenue was $46.58 billion, up 8.4% from fiscal 2022.

Motor vehicle sales and rental tax revenue was $6.82 billion, up 5.8% from fiscal 2022.

Franchise tax revenue was $6.82 billion, up 20.2% from fiscal 2022.

Oil production tax revenue was $5.93 billion, down 6.8% from fiscal 2022.

Natural gas production tax revenue was $3.35 billion, down 25% from fiscal 2022.

Officials added that the Economic Stabilization Fund and the State Highway Fund receive funding from oil and natural gas severance taxes. Officials said Hegars office will deposit $3.06 billion in each of those funds for Fiscal 2024.

“Fiscal 2023 tax revenues were ahead of our projections in the Biennial Revenue Estimate released in January,” Hegar said. “Franchise and insurance taxes were particularly strong in fiscal 2023. These taxes are based on the companies’ activity in 2022, and year-over-year increases of 20 and 30%, respectively, are the results of receipts elevated due to the high price of inflation last year. In addition, interest and investment income was up more than 72% in comparison with fiscal 2022, thanks to elevated interest rates and large cash balances in the state treasury.”

Officials reported that state sales tax revenue in August totaled $3.98 billion, which is 5.7% more than in August 2022. The release detailed that the majority of August sales tax revenue totals are based on sales made in July.

Texas collected the following revenue from other major taxes in August:

motor vehicle sales and rental taxes — $659 million, up 1% from August 2022;

motor fuel taxes — $329 million, up 3% from August 2022;

oil production tax — $501 million, down 18% from August 2022;

natural gas production tax — $137 million, down 74% from August 2022;

hotel occupancy tax — $70 million, up 1% from August 2022; and

alcoholic beverage taxes — $148 million, up 2% from August 2022.

“August receipts from the oil and gas mining sector finished the fiscal year as they did every month this year by leading gains in collections among all major sectors,” Hegar said. “Growth in receipts from the other sectors driven primarily by business spending was more muted, as has been the case in recent months. Remittances from the construction and manufacturing sectors were up slightly compared with last August, while receipts from the wholesale trade sector were negative for the fourth time in five months.

According to Hegar the sales tax revenue totals for June, July, and August was up five percent from the previous year. Hegar said sales tax accounts for up to 57% of tax collections which is the largest source of state funding for the state budget.