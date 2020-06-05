Texas restaurant chain to sell company to pay off debts

HOUSTON (Houston Chronicle) — A popular Texas cafeteria chain known for its comfort foods announced it plans to sell the company to pay off its millions of dollars in debt.

Luby’s said Wednesday that it will begin the process of selling its business operations and assets, including real estate, to pay off its $35 million of debt.

The Houston Chronicle reported that the remaining money from the sale will go to stockholders.

In the meantime, some restaurants will remain open while the Houston-based company seeks a buyer.