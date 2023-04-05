HOUSTON (KIAH) – Residents in Daisetta, Texas say they’re concerned that a massive sinkhole will swallow their homes.

The sinkhole, which formed back in 2008, is growing again. For years, the ground has remained stable. That changed on Sunday, April 2nd. Community members say it has swallowed up oil tanks, telephone poles and several cars.

The sinkhole is located a little north of Hull-Daisetta High School and west of FM 770 on the edge of the DeLoach Oil and Gas Waste Well.

So far, authorities have not issued any evacuations.