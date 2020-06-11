Texas reports record COVID-19 patients for 3rd straight day

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a cashier and customer are separated by plexiglass at the city owned waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas, Friday, May 29, 2020. Water parks in Texas were allowed to reopen today. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has again hit a record number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.

More than 2,500 new cases were also reported in Texas on Wednesday, by far a single-day.

The more than 2,100 hospital admissions marks a third consecutive day of Texas setting a new high as a rise in coronavirus cases ripples across states nationwide.

Some local officials and health experts are linking the worsening numbers to businesses reopenings and people growing more complacent with social distancing.