Texas reports record COVID-19 patients for 3rd straight day

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas has again hit a record number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19.
More than 2,500 new cases were also reported in Texas on Wednesday, by far a single-day.
The more than 2,100 hospital admissions marks a third consecutive day of Texas setting a new high as a rise in coronavirus cases ripples across states nationwide.
Some local officials and health experts are linking the worsening numbers to businesses reopenings and people growing more complacent with social distancing.