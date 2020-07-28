Texas reports nearly 700 more virus deaths with new data

Standing with his son Diego Ramirez, Juan Ramirez waits for his turn to register his son for his senior year at Permian High School Monday morning July 27, 2020 at Music City Mall in Odessa Texas. Classes start Aug. 12 for ECISD in Odessa Texas, and registration is required for all students whether they are sending their kids to campus or staying at home for remote learning. (Ben Powell/Odessa American via AP)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas reported an increase of nearly 700 additional coronavirus deaths due to a change in how the state collects fatality data.

The new total represents a grim uptick in the state’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The new figures released Monday show the state now with 5,711 fatalities from the virus, compared with 5,038 reported Sunday.

State health officials said the new death totals are compiled by using the cause of death listed on death certificates, instead of waiting for local and regional public health authorities to report them to the state.

Only deaths directly attributed to the virus are counted.